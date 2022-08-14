Two goals and an assist in three games: the story of Gaba

Flames forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango is enjoying life at his new club Amazulu having managed to score two goals and provide an assist in three games, in South Africa’s top league.

The Malawian man scored his second goal for Amazulu against Cape Town City, on Saturday evening to gift his club a 2-1 victory.

His recent goal means he has managed to find the back of the net in two consecutive games for Usuthu. His first goal came in the mid-week assignment against Supersport United.

This, has put smiles on Malawians. According to his countrymen, he is destined to help the national team further should his perfomance remain constant or improve.

Malawians also believe the game time he is enjoying at Amazulu will help him to perform much better.

Mhango joined the Durban side this year, after falling out of favour with the then coaches for his former club Orlando Pirates.

The bad blood saw the coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids sidelining the Flames star, despite his good performance.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24