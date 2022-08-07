Devotion: Be familiar with His Voice

Job 33 : 14 ” For God speaks in one way, and in two, though man does not perceive it.”

God is always speaking to us. Even today He is speaking to you. However, some people would not hear because that have not familiarised themselves with His voice. However Christians should be familiar with their shepherd voice.

John 10 : 4-5 ” When he has brought out all his own, he goes on ahead of them, and his sheep follow him because they know his voice. But they will never follow a stranger; in fact, they will run away from him because they do not recognize a stranger’s voice.”

There are voices in this world ( KJV 1 Corinthians 14:10) and among them are voices of The Shepherd and that of a stranger. The voice of God is voice that is found in His Word. If you hear the voice of your earthly friend several times you get used to the friend’s voice. In the same way if you are familiar with the voice of God through the study and meditation of the Word, you will not miss it when He speaks in some way. His voice is in His Word and he speaks to our spirit (Romans 8:16).

The ears of your spirit will hear a voice all the time approving or disapproving what you want to do. If such voice is similar to the one in the Word of God then obey it. If the voice is different from the one you hear in the Word, don’t obey it.

Isaiah 30 : 21 “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.”

That is why the Word should be meditated day and night to familiarise ourselves with His voice. You will always move from success to success if you obey His voice.

CONFESSION: I meditate the Word of Yahweh and am becoming familiar with His voice. I always do what He says as I move from success to success. In Jesus Name. Amen.

