Malawi reduces petrol price by K53

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has reduced the price of Petrol by K53.

MERA announced today in Blantyre that the price of petrol has been reduced from K1,999 to K1,946.

MERA has also reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas from K2,956 to K2,726 per kg.

MERA chief executive officer, Henry Kachaje, said the adjustment has been made following some trends in the international market as dictated by the Automatic Fuel Pricing Mechanism.

The regulatory authority has, however, maintained prices of Diesel and Paraffin at K1,920.00/Litre and Paraffin at K1,236.00/Litre respectively.

The price adjustment is effective at midnight.

