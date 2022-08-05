Former anti-corruption bureau director accused of receiving K10 million bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested former ACB director general Reyneck Matemba on allegations that he received USD10,000 (about K10 million) from businessperson Zuneth Sattar to vet a contract worth K8 billion given to one of Sattar’s companies.

Former Board Chairperson for the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) Authority, John Suzi-Banda has also been arrested for allegedly receiving K3 million bribe from Sattar,

According to a statement released by the ACB, Investigations by the bureau indicate that Matemba allegedly received USD10,000 as an advantage for the vetting process of the food rations contract whereas Suzi-Banda allegedly received MK3,000,000.00 from Sattar’s agent, Zun Cheena, to influence the former PPDA Chairperson to grant a no objection for the Malawi Police Service to award the contract worth USD7.8 millionto Sattar’s Xaviar Limited.

Matemba who is a former Solicitor General and Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Justice has been charged with corrupt use of official powers contrary to Section 25 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act while Banda is facing a charge of obtaining an advantage contrary to the laws of the country.

This afternoon, Matemba appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate, Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza who granted him bail as the state is not ready to proceed with the case.

Chimwaza ordered the former ACB boss to pay a bail bond of K500 thousand and report to ACB offices once every month.

