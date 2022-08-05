Chakwera appoints another retiree

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed a retired Malawi Defence Force Brigadier General as the Director General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako has confirmed in a Facebook post the appointment of Brigadier General (retired) Charles Kalumo as the head of the Immigration Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Kalumo has been serving as the National Chairperson for the War Veterans and Ex-service league of Malawi.

At Immigration, he has replaced Elvis Thodi who was arrested in 2021 on suspected corruption charges.

This is not the first time for Chakwera to appoint people who already retire from public service. His government has also recently passed a bill increasing the retirement age of Judges from 65 to 70.

Some Malawians on social media feel there is no hope for young people with such a trend.

“Our president doesn’t believe in youths. The problem of having a President above retirement age, his contemporaries are those already retired,” commented one person on Kazako’s post.

Another said: “From trends of appointments by the H.E I see that the youth are being sidelined apart from just those political appointments.”

