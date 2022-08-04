Asimenye Simwaka continues hunt for medal at Commonwealth Games

Athlete Asimenye Simwaka has qualified for the semifinal of the women 200m race after finishing third in round 1 heat 4 of women’s 200m race at the 2022 commonwealth games in Birmingham, England.

Simwaka this morning finished on 23.28 behind Favour Ofili of Nigeria and Gina Bass of the Gambia who finished on 22.71 and 22.87 respectively.

The result means Simwaka has again broken the national record which was at 23.91.

The athlete is fighting on two fronts as she has also qualified for the women’s 400m race semi-final.

In yesterday’s qualifier for the semifinals of the women’s 400m race, Simwaka finished third on 52.19 in heat 1 of the women 400m race behind England’s Victor Ohuruogo and Jamaica’s Junelle Bromfield who finished on 51.34 and 52.04 respectively.

Her finishing time of 52.19 was also a national record which was previously at 52.59.

Simwaka will win a medal at the Commonwealth Games if she qualifies for the 400m finals and finish in the top three.

