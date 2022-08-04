MERA warns filling stations over fuel hoarding

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has warned that it will revoke licences of fuel service stations found hoarding fuel.

MERA released a statement yesterday saying it had noted an increase in illegal fuel vending in the country and fuel service stations aiding of this malpractice.

The authority said it will work alongside other agencies mandated to enforce the law in order to protect consumers against such practices.

“MERA will intensify spot checks and ensure offenders are held accountable and regulatory sanctions are applied. MERA will, as appropriate, suspend or revoke licences of fuel service station operators involved in this malpractice,” MERA said in its statement.

The authority has since urged customers to report any illegal fuel vending activities and retailers of petroleum products of discriminatory and unscrupulous practices to the nearest station.

