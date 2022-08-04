Malawians urged to show interest in Malawi’s foreign debts

The Centre for Social Concern has asked Malawians to be curious about Malawi’s foreign debts and that they should demand accountability on how the borrowed financial resources are spent.

Centre for Social Concern Programmes Officer, Bernard Mphepo said this when the Centre for Social Concern held an interface meeting with Zomba based Civil Society Organisations.

Mphepo said it is the responsibility of every Malawian to hold government accountable on borrowed financial resources adding that every Malawian pays back the debt in one way or another through taxes.

“We all pay back loans that government borrow (from international lending instructions) through various taxes as such we have the right to hold government accountable on this,” he added.

He therefore said holding government accountable on borrowed resources help the government to be be obliged and accountable to citizens by providing what the citizens aspire for.

“Sometimes government discontinues development projects whose financial resources were borrowed,” said Mphepo.

The Centre for Social Concern is implementing social accountability programmes in Malawi with funding from a Germany organisation called Misereor.

With funding from the Misereor, the Centre for Social Concern is currently implementing a 24 months project whose theme is ‘Enhancing Transparency and Accountability on Debt Projects’

