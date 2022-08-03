Teenage pregnancies worry organizations in Machinga

Development Network for Youth Empowerment (DENEYE) and Mtumbwinda Youth Network have expressed concern due to an increase in teenage pregnancies at Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikweo in Machinga district.

The two organisations met at Chipolonga health post where they were discussing how they can end the malpractices which are rampant in the area.

Speaking with reporters, Chairperson for Mtumbwinda youth Network (MYN) Chifuniro Mpoola said that harmful cultural practices and sexual and gender based violence are the causes of pregnancies among youths at Mtumbwinda.

Mpoola added that it is the case because the elderly people in the area and the girls’ parents are the main perpetrators of the problem as they force children to quit school and marry businesspersons.

“The random research we did in our area has brought to light that the vice is the on rise because of poverty and hunger which has hit the area because people are sleeping with empty stomach,” she explained.

On her part, DENEYE gender Coordinator Madalitso Namasasu said that due to the cases the teenagers are prone to fistula disease.

She then advised the youths to report to relevant authorities when they are forced to get married.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24