Eastern Region Police record increase in crime

Eastern Region Police recorded a 5.8 percent increase in crime in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Eastern Region of Police Sergeant Tionge Kayenda has told Malawi24 that according to a Biannual Report which the region has released through Research and Planning Branch, the region has registered a 5.8 percent crime increase over the first half of the year 2022.

Sergeant Kayenda said the report indicates that from January to June this year the region has registered a total of 3, 352 criminal cases as compared to 3, 167 criminal cases registered during the same period in 2021 representing a 5.8 percent crime increase.

She further said that some of the cases that have increased include breaking offences, general thefts and assault.

The assistant further said that despite the increase, the report also shows that the region has managed to record a decrease in sexual offences with 9.4 percent, homicide cases with 8 percent while robbery cases has decreased by 11.3 percent and other criminal offences have decreased by 1.8 percent.

On traffic management, 211 accidents have been registered from January to June 2022 as compared to 206 accidents registered during the same period in 2021 representing a 2.4 percent increase.

However, fatal and serious road accidents have drastically gone down during the period under review as 59 people have lost their lives in 2022 while 83 people died in 2021 representing a 29 percent decrease.

Zomba, Machinga, and Monkeybay Police Stations have registered a drop in road accidents with 11.5 percent, 58 percent and 5 percent respectively while Liwonde, Mangochi and Balaka Police Stations have registered an increase.

The Eastern Region has since intensified the fight against crime in order to ensure the safety and security of people in the region, by among other things increasing number of both uniformed and detectives in all crime prone areas.

Furthermore, the region has enhanced crime prevention campaigns throughout the region through Community Policing Branch in order to deter people from committing crimes.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24