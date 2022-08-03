Village headman arrested for forgery

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Group Village Headman Noah Sosola and a man identified as Boniface Gauti for allegedly soliciting funds from various people using letters containing a forged signature of the Chairperson of the Chewa Heritage on letters.

Lingadzi Police Spokesperson, Salome Zgambo, has confirmed the the arrest of two.

According to Zgambo, Sosola and Gauti were Chewa Heritage Foundation events Committee Chairperson and Secretary, respectively.

They were allegedly writing letters seeking funds towards the Mkumano wa Achewa fundraising event for the Kulamba Ceremony.

The two allegedly forged the signature of Chewa Heritage chairperson and they were using this signature in the letters.

Reports indicate that one of the letters the two suspects sent was addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera.

Zgaombo said investigations are currently underway and the suspects will appear in court soon.

