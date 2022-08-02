We will transform bus depots, says Minister Chinsinga

Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga says his ministry will work with councils to transform Lilongwe, Wenela, Kasungu and Mzimba bus depots into modern bus terminals.

Chinsinga said this yesterday following a High Court ruling which has seen Government reclaiming the bus depots from Mulli Brothers-owned National Bus Service.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chinsinga said that he is encouraged with the decision that councils should take charge of managing the affairs of their bus terminals, away from being managed by one private firm.

He added that the ruling paves the way for the councils to transform the bus terminals, currently in dilapidated state, into modern status, that brings conducive environment for users.

“The transformation of the bus terminals, will speak to the Vision of my Ministry of Local Government-Malawi’s Cities Transformation Agenda, which entails modernisation of the cities to become smart and livable for all.

“Following the court ruling development, I will be visiting the bus terminals, accompanied by respective management of the Councils, to appreciate the current conditions and map the best way forward, to go flat out to work on transforming the facilities,” Chinsinga said.

State-owned Shire Bus Lines used to own the depots but Mulli Brothers took over after it bought the bus company.

Government, through the Attorney General, argued that the depots were not transferred to the private company.