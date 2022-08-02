Hara says Chakwera administration is giving Lilongwe the attention it deserves

Minister of Transport Jacob Hara says Lilongwe was neglected for a long time in terms of development and the Lazarus Chakwera administration is now giving the city the attention it deserves.

Hara made the remarks in Parliament after Lilongwe City West Parliament George Zulu of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) asked why the Chakwera administration is prioritizing Lilongwe in construction of new roads.

Hara explained that Lilongwe is the capital city of Malawi but it was being neglected in terms of development.

“When visitors arrive in this country and ask to be shown the capital city, usually we are embarrassed to show them where our capital city is. As such, we thought that we should give Lilongwe the attention it deserves as a capital city are giving Lilongwe City the attention it deserves,” said Hara.

He, however, added that that construction projects will also be implemented in other cities such as Blantyre and Zomba.

In Lilongwe city, the Chakwera administration has rehabilitated roads within the town and is dualizing the M1 road among other projects.

Hara was also asked about the rehabilitation of Mzuzu Airport as the wait continues for Government to construct a new airport in the city.

He said the existing airport will be rehabilitated in the current financial but plans are underway to construct a new airport in the city.

