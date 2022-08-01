Man jailed 20 years for raping child

Chief resident magistrate court in Lilongwe has today sentenced Steven Phiri to 20 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 13-year-old girl.

Public Relation Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of Steven Phiri.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that the court heard through police prosecutor Sub Inspector Molton Munthali that in November 2021, the convict deceived the victim by telling her that there was piecework of drawing water at Area 43 in the city.

On their way, he took the child the to a bush where he raped her.

Munthali further told the court that after the odeal, the accused person took the victim and boarded a motorcycle.

It was revealed in court by the state that Munthali took the victim to Mtandire where he left her with a certain woman where she spent the night.

The following day, the convict took the victim to a resthouse where he raped her again.

Munthali said someone who knows the victim saw the child and reported the matter to her parents who managed to rescue the child with the help of police.

Appearing in court, Phiri denied all charges which prompted the state to parade nine witnesses to prove the case.

In submission, the state pleaded with the court for stiffer punishment saying that the victim has suffered physically and phycologically. The state also reminded the court about the rampant increase of defilement cases.

In mitigation, Phiri pleaded with the court for leniency saying that he has five children and 3 orphans who look up on him. He also said that he is taking care of his aged parents.

Passing judgement, Judge Patrick Chirwa said the minor has been victimised physically and mentally.

He then slapped the convict him with 18 months imprisonment for abduction and 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement.

Phiri, hails from Gunya village in Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in Ntcheu.

