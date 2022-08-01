ACB stops procurement process at MACRA

The Anti Corruption Bureau-ACB has ordered Malawi Communications and Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General Daud Suleman to stop processes for procurement of Module Assurance Revenue due to allegations of corruption.

ACB has issued the directive in a letter by ACB deputy director Elia Bodole.

According to Bodole, ACB has instituted investigations into the procurement on allegations of corruption under the Corrupt Practices Act.

“Take note that you shall not without my written consent proceed dealing with procurement processes towards the award or the contract pertaining to the procurement of Revenue Assurance Module by MACRA,” reads part of the letter.

Bodole has warned Suleman that non-compliance with the directive is an offence under the Corrupt Practices Act.