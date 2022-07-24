Parliamentarian donates assorted items to people in Balaka

Member of Parliament for Balaka North Antony Tony Ngalande celebrated his birthday in style, donating assorted items to over a thousand people around the constituency.

The items which included maize flour and blankets cost the legislator about K4 million.

The elderly, orphans among other people had a chance to feast with their parliamentarian at his residence in Khwisa before being entertained to live musical performances from the Black Missionaries Band, Anthony Makondetsa.

Speaking in an interview, Ngalande said he found it fit to celebrate his birthday with people from his constituency.

“It pleased me to involve people from my constituency in these celebrations. This is my culture and I have been doing the same every year,” he said.

The legislator also took the time to assure the gathering that he is taking necessary steps to make sure that people from the constituency should not die of hunger. Among other things, Ngalande said he is lobbying the Government to consider distributing farm inputs to the families so that they can venture into winter cropping.

Evelyn Ephraim,42, and a mother of 5 commends the member of Parliament for the support saying it will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges she is facing.