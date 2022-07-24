CDH Investment Bank contributes K2 million to CEO summit

CDH Investment Bank has made a contribution of K2 million to the CEO Summit which will be held from 29th to 30th July 2022 at BICC in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, CDH Investment bank’s Executive Director for Finance, Operations and ICT, Beatrix Mosiwa Ndovi, said the financial institution is committed to make contributions towards initiatives that are advancing business and social economic growth in the country.

“Through the CEO summit that will bring together key decision makers, we believe it will give the country the opportunity to put in place action plans for the development of the country and track the record of the previous commitments that were made in various sectors,” said Mosiwa-Ndovi

Mosiwa-Ndovi added that the financial institution will continue contributing towards the improvement of business landscape in the country by promoting enabling and conducive business environment that supports growth of the Malawian economy.

In his remarks, the Managing Executive for Wealth Magazine, Harry Chima, commended CDH Investment Bank for the partnership.

Chima whose organisation is organizing the summit added that the contribution will help to bring together decision makers who will be held accountable for their actions and hence contribute towards the economic growth of the country.

“We are delighted to partner with CDH Investment Bank and their contribution has been made towards a good cause. It is very amusing to see an investment bank partnering with us. The contribution will certainly bring change in our society as this summit will bring together decision makers who will discuss a number of issues affecting the country and the solutions to these pressing issues,” said Chima.

This year’s CEO summit will be held under the theme “Catalyzing Our Economic Growth through Partnerships and Radical Investments”.

Among other partners, Wealth Magazine has also partnered with international organizations to bring synergy including leading organisation from Zambia and Zimbabwe.