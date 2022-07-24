Man in cooler for raping step-granddaughter

A 38-year-old man identified as Billy Hema is in Blantyre Police custody for sexually abusing his step-granddaughter.

Reports indicate that during the month of May 2022 the victim’s mother ordered the child to stay at the suspect’s house at Gaka location in Manase Township.

The suspect who is a step-grandfather to the victim took advantage of the situation and defiled the child. In the process, the victim was warned not to reveal to anyone of the act.

It is further reported that, on June 23, 2022, the victim was forced to have sex with the suspect in exchange of K100 but she managed to escape and she reported the matter to her mother who later reported the same to Manase Police Unit.

The victim was issued with a referral letter to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police enquiries led to arrest of the suspect who is currently under Police custody pending court trial.

Billy Hema hails from Chiyimire village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

