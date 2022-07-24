7-year-old child dies after mother slaps her

Blantyre Police is keeping in custody a 24-year-old woman identified as Mercy Banda for allegedly killing her own 7-year-old child.

The child has been identified as Dingile Banda aged 7 years and was from Kaphiri village in the area of Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe District.

The suspect is alleged to have committed the offence on July 21, 2022 at around 1500hrs at Bonongwe area in Chilobwe Township.

According to Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, it is reported that on this particular day and time, the child developed skin disease and the woman went to a nearby pharmacy to buy medicine for the kid.

On her return, it is alleged that she noticed unusual signs on the child who had her eyes protruding and a swollen mouth.

The suspect somehow got angry and slapped the child who fell to the ground unconscious after twisting her neck.

The woman’s mother took the child to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where the child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in Police custody at Soche Police pending to appear before court to answer a charge of Murder contrary to section 209 of the Penal code.

