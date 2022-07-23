Man gets 14-years in prison for raping step-daughter in Kasungu

The Kasungu First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 66-year-old Lezibart Damson Mtemang’ombe to 14-years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 13-year-old step-daughter.

The court through prosecutor Sergeant Sibongire Mpumulo, heard that on November 17, 2021, the victim’s mother went to a salon and when coming back she found the convict raping the victim.

As the mother was asking him why he did that, Mtemang’ombe, a retired teacher, fled to Nkhotakota.

When the victim was interviewed, she revealed that this was not the first time saying each time when he defiled her, Mtemang’ombe threatened that if she revealed the matter to her mother, he would divorce the mother and stop supporting the girl.

The mother then reported the matter to Kasungu Police Station who issued the victim with a hospital referral letter. Examination results from Kasungu District Hospital proved that the victim was indeed defiled.

The man was arrested on November 20, 2021 at Bowe Trading centre.

Appearing in court, Mtemang’ombe pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement which prompted the state to parade four witnesses to prove the case.

In his mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency saying he was also diagnosed with stroke.

In submission, the state prayed for a stiffer punishment saying being the father, it was his responsibility to take good care of the victim.

Prosecutor Mpumulo observed that being a retired teacher, the convict was supposed to be civilised but instead, he defiled the girl.

Passing the sentence, Magistrate Damiano Banda concurred with the state hence sentenced Mtemang’ombe to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter would-be offenders.

Mteman’ombe hails from Nyonyo Village, Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district.