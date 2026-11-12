Four admit stealing 51 cattle

Police in Kasungu have arrested four people suspected of stealing 51 cattle worth millions of kwacha in two separate incidents, with the suspects admitting involvement in the thefts.



According to Kasungu Police deputy spokesperson Sergeant Miracle Hauli, the latest arrests follow the theft of 30 cattle valued at K60 million from the kraal of Charles Lungu, 54, during the night of October 31 to November 1, 2026.



Advertisements Police initially arrested Haward Maliseni, 35, and Thokozani Paul, 32, and recovered all 30 cattle.



During questioning, Paul reportedly revealed that he had been offered 18 cattle for sale at K15 million by Watson Jere, 45, and Steven Phiri, also known as Ndopa, 35.



Hauli said detectives subsequently arrested Jere and Phiri following intelligence gathering, bringing the number of suspects in the case to four.



Advertisements The two newly arrested suspects reportedly admitted stealing the 30 cattle and selling 18 of them to Paul.



Investigations have also linked the suspects to another cattle theft involving 21 animals stolen from the kraal of Christine Banda, 64, of Bokosi Village, Traditional Authority Kaluluma, during the night of October 20 to 21, 2026. The cattle were allegedly sold to a person identified only as Sanje, who remains at large.



Police are still searching for Sanje and working to recover the 21 missing cattle, which would bring the total number involved in the two incidents to 51. The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer cattle theft charges.