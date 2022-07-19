Kell Kay and Teddy shine through with new visuals for “In Love”

By Roy Kafoteka

Continuing on with their rendition as Malawi’s favourite taste-makers, Kell Kay and Teddy come together for the release of their brand new music video “In Love”.

A single taken off from Kell Kay’s latest album, “Ndabwera Ndi Nkhani ” the new song comes in as a heartwarming surprise for both all song lovers and fans alike.

A production of Beyond Marketing Agency, shot and directed by Keong Kadango, “In Love” music video features spectacular colourful and attractive visuals, which draws in the audience further from each angle with every camera movement.

Described by Teddy as; “A masterpiece made out of mutual respect by artists who individually mastered their art in their own unique way”, it is a unique and beautiful record that’s going to be worth adding to your playlist.

Kell Kay, real name Kelly Kambwiri, is a Multi award winning Afro-Pop/R&B singer. He rose to fame on the Malawi music scene in 2014 with a song called, “Ndilore Ndipite” which took the industry by storm, catapulting him as one of the top artists to look out for on the urban scene.

Upon making an appearance and featuring on other people’s projects some of his songs include “Mwano” (ft. Martse), “Tiye”, Gwamba “Karate” (ft. Kell Kay), “Milandu”, “Mbuli” “Juju” (ft. Charisma & Provoice), “Nono” (ft. Macelba) and his biggest hit to date “Mr Yesu” (ft. Gwamba) just to mention a few.

Teddy still in his supreme, and on his ups and gains continues to challenge himself in new ways.

Learning from his close counterparts the R&B artist has constantly proved to himself and others that he is more than just a musician, but also learned to perfect his showman skills in the studio as both a producer and songwriter.

Real name Teddy Maliza, and a younger brother to veteran gospel artist Sam Maliza, Teddy is slowly pulling in the crowd and finding other innovative ways that will help him stay on top of his game.

