Soldiers face Ntchisi based Ngwanje FC in FDH Cup

Moyale Barracks will this afternoon play Ntchisi based Ngwanje FC for a place in the Round of 16 of the FDH Bank Cup.

Moyale are basking with confidence after thrashing Rumphi United in the league last weekend.

Speaking during the last training session, team manager Victor Phiri said all is well at the camp and the team welcomes back captain Lloyd Njaliwa who went out for national team duty.

“Ngwanje is a tough team since we don’t know their playing tactics. We cannot say we will walk over them because cup games are different with league games, these are knockout games so we don’t underrate our opponents,” said Phiri.

Ngwanje beat Silver Strikers Reserve to qualify to the Round of 32.

The winner between Moyale and Ngwanje will meet the winner between Bullets and Sable Farming who are also playing today Sunday at Mulanje Park Stadium.

