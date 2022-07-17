Bingu was poisoned – Peter Mutharika

Former President Peter Mutharika has alleged that his brother, former President Bingu wa Mutharika who died in office, was poisoned.

Mutharika made the remarks today at a press conference held at his Page House in Mangochi.

At the start of the press conference, Mutharika said Bingu who founded the Democratic Progressive Party and ruled Malawi from 2004 to 2012, was assassinated.

Asked to by a journalist to clarify the remarks, Mutharika said poison was injected in Bingu’s drink at State House.

“Something was put in his wine at 8 in the morning and at 10 he had died,” said Mutharika.

He added that he knows the people responsible for the death but he cannot mention their names because they will he say he is defaming them.

“I know the people but let’s leave the issue there,” said Mutharika.

According to Mutharika, he also does not want to start court cases over the issue because he such cases are not good for the nation.

Bingu collapsed in the morning of April 5, 2012 in his office at State House in Lilongwe and was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital. A commission of inquiry found that he died of cardiac arrest. The inquiry also found that Bingu was already dead by the time he was airlifted to South Africa, despite government claiming that he was ill. His death was only announced by the government at the time on April 7.

Following his death, Joyce Banda who was vice president at the time took over the presidency. Banda only ruled for two years as she lost the 2014 presidential elections to Peter Mutharika who ruled until 2020.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24