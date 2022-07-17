Old Mutual gives MHRC K5 million for staff retreat

Old Mutual has given Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) K5 million for a staff retreat which the commission will hold from 19 to 21 July, 2022 at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Speaking after presenting a cheque to MHRC on Friday, Old Mutual Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Patience Chatsika said the company has always enjoyed a good relationship with MHRC hence could not hesitate when the commission asked for support.

She added that MHRC is a key stakeholder to Old Mutual Life Assurance Company as it contributes to the company as a customer and as a partner which is sometimes engaged to train Old Mutual staff on various human rights topics.

She added that Old Mutual’s responsible business philosophy aligns with what MHRC advocates for, which includes promoting the human rights of vulnerable groups such as children and persons with disability.

“Our business has always been a champion of this at different levels. We have been playing a critical role in making sure that people have their financial wellbeing improved, thereby contributing to the constitutional dictates where every person has a right to freely engage in economic activity, to work and to pursue a livelihood anywhere in Malawi,” said Chatsika.

On the staff retreat, she said it is an important activity as the MHRC will review its strategic plan and give a chance to staff to enjoy team building activities.

Meanwhile, Old Mutual has pledged to offer financial education to MHRC staff during the retreat.

On his part, MHRC director of economic, social and cultural rights Makhumbo Munthali said they are excited with the sponsorship they are getting from Old Mutual as well as the financial education which will help members of staff prepare for life beyond employment.

“The retreat is critical for MHRC because it gives us an opportunity to reflect on our performance over the past three years. We have a strategic plan that covers the period between 2018 and 2022 so the money from Old Mutual will help us to reflect on how we are doing and how we can serve Malawians better in terms of protecting promoting human rights,” said Munthali.

