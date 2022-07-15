Maranatha Academy rewards 2021 MSCE top performers

Maranatha Academy has given cash prizes to three best performing students in the 2021/2022 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

This was disclosed during a graduation ceremony which was held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre earlier this week where the school recognised and rewarded several outstanding students from several schools.

At the event, Eureka Whisky from Mary Mount, Thabiso Chokocha from Zomba Secondary and Osborne Lawani from St Patrick’s Secondary School, were given K500,000 each for being top scorers in last year’s MSCE examination.

According to Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, the awards are meant to encourage this year’s MSCE candidates prior to their exams which commences next month on 30th August.

Kaonga said the education sector can register some improvements if authorities can think of introducing award programs which will be aiming at motivating students countrywide and he has since expressed commitment towards improving the education sector.

“The management at Maranatha Academy is serious about improving the quality of education not only at Maranatha but the country as a whole and this is why we are awarding all students who performed well in 2021 from both the public and private schools.

“It is against this background that Maranatha Academy is striving to thrive in complimenting the government’s effort in investing in human resources development through educating the youth for a better and organised tomorrow,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga then assured students from both public and private schools in the country that his institution will continue recognising and rewarding them for their outstanding performances.

At the same event, the school also fulfilled its pledge of providing K1 million to its former student, Christopher Francis, who scored 6 points in 2020 and is now pursuing his tertiary education at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES).

Apart from that, the school also rewarded Tionge Nyirongo and Hastings Kumwenda with K250,000 each for scoring 6 points during the school’s mock examinations whereas Moses Mulele was awarded with K300,000 for emerging Maranatha’s best student of the year.

As a way of encouraging the hardworking spirit amongst teachers, the school also presented awards to best-performing teachers.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24