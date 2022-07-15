UK donates vehicles to ACB

The British High Commission has donated two vehicles to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to help the bureau tackle organised corruption

The UK has also donated one vehicle to the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) which is also involved in the fight against corruption in Malawi.

Speaking when presenting the vehicles, British High Commissioner David Beer said the donation is in line with continued UK efforts to support agencies fighting against corruption.

One of the cases ACB is handling involve Zuneth Sattar, a UK based businessman who is accused of bribing government officials to secure procurement contracts worth K150 billion.

It is alleged that Sattar used the contracts to defraud Malawians by inflating prices of goods.

Sattar is on bail in the UK but he is yet to be charged by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Last month, NCA seized 19 properties as well as a Lamborghini and Bentley owned by Sattar.

A report by NCA and another one by ACB named Vice President Saulos Chilima as one of the officials who allegedly received money from Sattar.

