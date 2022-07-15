Three teachers arrested for exam fraud in Dowa

Three primary school teachers, two Standard 7 learners and two secondary school students have been arrested in Dowa for exam fraud.

The teachers are alleged to have organised the four students to sit for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) on behalf of actual candidates.

According to Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), the teachers are Mr Venas Mtonga, Ms Agnes Kaduya and Ms Chikondi Fukizi who are teachers at Mtunthama Primary School.

“Two Standard 7 learners of Chinkhuti primary in Lilongwe, a student of Byzanzi Secondary School and one student of Mbalame Community Day Secondary School were arrested by Dowa police yesterday for writing examinations for four candidates of Mtunthama primary school in Dowa,” MANEB said.

In Rumphi, one candidate at Kafukule primary school was also arrested by Rumphi police for being found in possession of reference material during Mathematics examination.

Offences related to exam malpractices attract fines and jail terms in Malawi.

PSLCE exams started on Wednesday and are expected to be concluded today. Over 200,000 candidates are sitting for the exams across Malawi.

