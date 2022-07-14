Zimbabwe’s prophet Magaya arrives in Malawi for crusade

Prophet Walter Magaya from Zimbabwe says the crusade which will start tomorrow and end on Sunday will be unique as people will see the power of God moving.

Magaya made the statement on Thursday on his arrival in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport.

Speaking with reporters, Magaya commended Malawians for the warm welcome that has been shown by his followers from different churches. He said people should expect a lot from the crusade like deliverance, transformation and changing of people’s lives.

“People should expect more from this crusade because there will be healing, new implantation that will open doors of success.

“You will see power of God moving. I should just say the results of this crusade will speak on their own,” he said.

A crowd of people who are the followers of the prophet gathered at airport today to welcome him while carrying posters, flags and flowers.

Beni dancers and a band were also at the welcoming ceremony to spice the event and the followers were dancing, showcasing how happy they were to receive Magaya.

Prophet Magaya of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) is being hosted here in Malawi by Prophet Patson Gondwe of Good News Ministries Church .

The crusade is free to all people and services will be starting from 12 in the afternoon.

