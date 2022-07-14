MACRA shuts down AMPEX Courier over illegal operations

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has sealed off AMPEX Courier Limited offices over illegal operations.

A division Manager and an accountant at the courier company have also been arrested.

According to a statement MACRA has released today, on 14th April this year MACRA’s board approved the renewal of AMPEX’s Courier Services licence subject to AMPEX settling its outstanding licence fees and levies totaling K29.6 million.

AMPEX was also required to pay US$5000 (over K5 million) renewal fees and was told to stop operations until the company obtained a valid courier licence.

“MACRA has taken action after its investigations revealed that AMPEX was still operating courier services contrary to its directive,” reads part of the statement signed by MACRA director general Daud Suleman.

In Malawi, operating a courier or communications business without licence is illegal under sections 13 and 21 of the Communications Act.

Suleman has since warned that action will be taken against anyone one found committing such illegal acts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24