Chakwera skips AU summit

President Lazarus Chakwera has cancelled plans to attend the African Union (AU) Summit Meeting which will take place on 17th July in Zambia.

The meeting for Heads of Regional Economic Communities is expected to take place in Lusaka, Zambia and the President was supposed to chair the AU Summit in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson.

Chakwera has instead designated and appointed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, to represent him in the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakwera has cancelled the trip in order to “continue concentrating on pressing matters of national importance and upholding Government’s prevailing austerity policy.”

The AU Summit will among other issues review progress on the AU’s Agenda 2063, regional integration and the implementation of this year’s AU theme on nutrition.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera is today virtually attending the Extraordinary SADC Troika Summit meeting on the SADC Mission which is being held in Mozambique.

In August, Chakwera is expected to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo to hand over the SADC Chairmanship. In September, President Chakwera will be in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

