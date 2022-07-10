Followers of Prophet Magaya conduct parade  in Malawi

Followers of Good News Ministries (GNM) Church conducted a parade as a way of raising awareness to the residents of Lilongwe about the coming crusade which will be held by Prophet Walter Magaya from Zimbabwe.

Prophet Magaya will hold a crusade called Malawi for Jesus and he will be hosted by Prophet Patson Gondwe of Good News Ministries Church.

The parade started from Healing Fountain in area 47 to Mchesi via Wakawawa then to Area 36 Kandikore and to Kawale.

The church followers carried placards which they were distributing to people at Wakawaka market as a way of encouraging them to attend the crusade.

Some of them were also dancing with business people who were at the place as a way of making them comfortable around the followers and motivating them .

The crusade which will start on 15 July is expected to end on 17. It is free to all Malawian and will be starting from 12 in the afternoon.