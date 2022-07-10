Moyale Hockey Team reach FCB quarterfinals

Moyale Barracks Hockey Men’s Team has reached quarterfinals of the FCB Super 8 Hockey National Tournament which is taking place in Blantyre.

According to Edward Singini said everything is going well as the men team started well.

“At first we were supposed to play NRC but our opponents didn’t show up so we collected free points and 2 goals. Secondly, we played UNIMA won 3 nil hence qualifed to the quarter finals,” said Singini.

Moyale men, NRC, UNIMA and Braves HC are in the same group. Moyale will play Braves today.

In women category, Moyale women started badly as they lost their first game against Capital Braves 1 nil, before drawing 1-1 against Genetics.

Today, they will play two games and if they win they will have a chance to qualify to the next round.

The opening event was graced by FCB CEO, Malawi Olympic President Jappie Mhango and Sunduzwayo Madise from the National Council of Sports.