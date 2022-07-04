Catholic Religious Sisters under ASEC scholarship tipped on how to do research

African Sisters Education Collaborative (ASEC) Coordinator in Malawi, Sister Teresa Mulenga has appealed to catholic sisters who are studying at the Catholic University under ASEC scholarship to protect the rights of respondents when carrying out research.

Sister Teresa Mulenga of Teresian Sisters Congregation made the appeal at Nantipwiri Pastoral Center at Bumbwe in Thyolo where the Catholic Religious Sisters met for three days to discuss academic issues and issues to do with catholic synod

She said the meeting was crucial because it was meant to discuss how the sisters should carry out their research before the end of their studies at the Catholic University .

“We organised the meeting to impart knowledge and skills on how the students (catholic sisters) should carry out the research because it’s a requirement that they should do research before completing their studies,” the ASEC Coordinator in Malawi added.

The meeting also discussed areas of focus topics which the sister under the ASEC Scholarship should dwell on during their research.

The meeting also provided knowledge and skills in data management, analysis plus report writing.

“We provided knowledge and skills in data management and analysis and also how they should write research finding reports,” Sister Teresa Mulenga explained

In her remarks. Sister Doris Tembo of Teresian Sisters Congregation commended the meeting which built the students capacity on how to carry out research .

Sister Doris who is also a student at Catholic University said she acquired adequate knowledge and skills on data management and analysis ahead of their research study.

Sister Stella Victor of Daughters of Wisdom also expressed her appreciation saying the meeting provided opportunity to learn more about synod.

She added that it was pleasing to realise that she has a role to contribute to synod issues to ensure that the catholic church moves to one direction with one purpose. ASEC is an American organisation that help Catholic sisters to pursue university education.