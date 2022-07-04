State House says it’s lack of appreciation to demean Chakwera’s efforts

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni has said President Lazarus Chakwera is working tirelessly to ensure that lives of Malawians are improved. Kampondeni has argued that people who demean these efforts show a lack of appreciation.

Kampondeni was speaking this morning at the State House quarterly briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

He said the Malawi leader will continue fulfilling his campaign promises including youth empowerment, infrastructure development and women’s empowerment.

He provided an example of the National Youth Service which he said will see a lot of young people benefiting as government has secured K20 billion for the program.

During the briefing, Kampondeni played a video in which people from Nsanje testify how they have benefited from Social Cash Transfer Program. Kampondeni argued that lives of Malawians in rural areas are being transformed through Social Cash Transfer.

He added that Chakwera, who clocked two years in power last month, will not leave any stone unturned to deal with all bottlenecks that have the potential to deter national development.

“The President is working tirelessly to make sure that Malawians are living a better life and seeing some people demeaning the effort, is a lack of appreciation,” said Kampondeni.

During the press briefing, Kampondeni announced that Chakwera will travel to Zambia on 16th July to attend African Union meeting and in August he will be in the Democratic Republic of Congo to hand over the SADC Chairmanship. In September, President Chakwera will be in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Chakwera has been in president for two years but he is yet to fulfill some of the promises he made such as reducing his powers, improving the economy and reducing prices of passports. Currently, Malawians are facing economic hardships due to a rise in prices of basic commodities.

