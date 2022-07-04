Chakwera administration to review seditious laws

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda says President Lazarus Chakwera has set his concentration on reviewing seditious laws which infringe on freedom of opinion, expression and the press.

Kasunda said on Monday during the State House Quarterly Briefing that the Tonse-led administration would soon bring to Parliament seditious laws for review as they are inconsistent with the republican Constitution which guarantees freedom of opinion, expression and the press.

“You have seen the Chakwera-led administration bringing to Parliament land laws and very soon, there will be laws to do with sedition.

“This is one area that the media have been crying for, for a long time that it should be reviewed,” said Kasunda.

There have been calls for Chakwera to reduce his powers, including amending Section 91 of the Republican Constitution to remove presidential immunity that protects the president from prosecution.

However, Kasunda said at the moment, the President would want laws that affect Malawians to be addressed but he (the President) will, at the right time, address the issues that affect the presidency.

Earlier, Executive Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni gave an overview of the progress the President has made in the last two years that he has been in office.

