Dedza, Lions share points

By Ernest Gama

Dedza Dynamos and Zomba based Soldiers Red Lions drew 0-0 in a TNM Super League match at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Charles Chipala had all the reasons to score for Dedza Dynamos inside the first two minutes of the game but his shot went over the bar.

Both teams failed to settle in the first half as they played aerial balls which cost them as they failed to create chances.

In the second half, both teams continued playing aerial balls.

In the 61st minute of the game, Dedza Dynamos made a substitution, bringing in Handson Milanzi for Ibrahim Sadik.

Milanzi had a chance two minutes into his entry but his shot was well saved by Red Lions goalkeeper Clement Mlombwa.

In the 70th minute of the game, Red Lions brought in Andrew Biyo for Paul Kasungwi and the Soldiers Redlions started dominating but Dynamos’ defense was well organized.

The match ended in a goalless draw.

Speaking after the match, Red Lions head coach Nelson chirwa said the point gained from Balaka Stadium will assist the team.

He, however, said that the team has missed captain Chikoti Chirwa who is with the Flames in South Africa.

“We played well but we failed to create chances and we will go back to out training bold to work on mistakes which the team shown at Balaka Stadium this afternoon,” he said.

Dedza Dynamos head coach Dan Dzinkambani said his side wanted to win and he was not happy with the result. He expressed hope that the team will do well in its next game.

In other matches, Kamuzu Barracks beat Rumphi United 2-0 with Zeliati Nkhoma and Matias Nyirenda scoring one goal each.

Following the win, Kamuzu Barracks are on number five position with 23 points from 14 games played and have booked a place in the airtel top eight.