DPP MPs continue distancing themselves from Nankhumwa faction’s injunction

Nankhumwa (L)

Some Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament are continuing to distance themselves from an injunction against the election of George Chaponda as Leader of the Opposition.

This follows earlier development where 22 DPP legislators including Nicholas Dausi, Ralph Jooma, Yusuf Nthenda, Noel Lipipa, Matthews Ngwale, Sameer Suleman, Joyce Chitsulo and Mark Botomani obtained an injunction stopping Chaponda from taking over.

However, in a twist of events, several DPP lawmakers say they are not part of the injunction against Chaponda’s election as leader of opposition on grounds that they were not consulted on the matter.

According to the DPP official page, Member of Parliament for Zomba Lisanjala Constituency William Susuwele has today distanced himself from the injunction and has demanded that his name should be removed from the list of complainants. He is the fourth MP to have made the request.

Yesterday, Blantyre City South Legislator Noel Lipipa who spoke with the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) also asked the Nankhumwa faction to remove his name on the list of MPs who obtained the injunction.

Lipipa wondered why he was included on that list without being consulted and further claimed that by the time the injunction was obtained, he was outside Malawi.

“I am surprised that my name is appearing on the list. I have pleaded with the Kondwani Nankhumwa faction to remove my name from the list of Members of Parliament who sought the injunction.

“I was outside the country and was not contacted on the development,” said Lipipa.

Thyolo South Parliamentarian Sandram Scott also distanced himself from the injunction saying he was not consulted as well.

Furthermore, Malawi24 understand that another DPP Member of Parliament for Phalombe North East Constituency, Dennis Emuhiye Biscuit Namachekecha, has also distanced himself from injunction.

Meanwhile, Kondwani Nankhumwa is carrying his duties by attending business committee meeting for parliament as the matter awaits an interpartes hearing slated for next week Friday on 7th July 2022.