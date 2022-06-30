Hayze Engolah breaks through with “Kaneneni”

Roy Kafoteka

Malawian Hip-Hop artist, Hayze Engolah has made a re-introduction with the release of his brand new single titled, “Kaneneni”.

First premiering on MBC Radio 2 FM’s famous Monday night radio show ‘Made on Monday’, this comes forward as Hayze’s third official installment this year following his previous releases “My Malawian Girl” and “Lucky”.

Speaking in an interview, Hayze described his new song by saying: “Basically, Kaneneni is a song about being unapologetic about myself… Unapologetic about my decisions that I’ve made. And also, being renowned for rapping in English, it’s just a song that I felt like I needed to release, I need to release more Chichewa raps or Chichewa songs, because obviously my fan base has grown over the years and I need to cater for everybody.

He added that he is testing himself as an artist to do something different rather than just doing the same things that I’ve been doing for years.

“So, this song is just to tell the world that: If you don’t like what I do, or it could mean anyone, they can relate to it like that. Because there are always people who are gonna tell you otherwise. So, let them think what they want to think and you keep on doing you”.

Recognized as one of the first Malawian musicians to make the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, Hayze has over time, consistently proved to be one of the top leaguers in the game, always outshining and performing the best than the last time he did before. Commonly recognized for his heavy rap lyrics and metaphors he has been able to stand on the map as one of Malawi’s best creatives.

Something different from the Rap icon and T-shirt mafia, while we transition from summer to winter, this is a hot banger that’s guaranteed to keep you warm all season.