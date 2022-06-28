Two murder suspects arrested in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested two people on allegation that they took part in the brutal killing of a 40-year-old man at Kavuzi Trading Centre.

The suspects have been identified as Ramson Gondwe, 26, and Abel Banda, 40, while the deceased is Dan Kaunda, all from Mchingalombo Village in Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District.

It is alleged that Kaunda was on June 5, 2022 brutally murdered by angry people in retaliation to the death of Kennedy Nkhoma who was allegedly killed by Kaunda over disagreements that erupted between the two at a drinking joint.

Acting on the matter, Nkhata Bay Police launched investigations which led to the arrest of the two suspects who have been charged with murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

They will appear before court soon.

Meanwhile, further investigations are still in progress to arrest anyone who acted against the law during the incident.

