Bongie Melon returns with solo project

After making noise with a Mashup alongside Eli Njuchi, Bongie Melon has announced a new solo project.

Speaking in an interview, Bongie said she is ready to give Malawians her solo projects instead of mashups.

According to the songstress, solo projects expose the artist’s vocal and delivery strengths.

“I have gone solo in this project as a way of bringing out my strength in the art in as far as voice and delivery are concerned,” she said.

The songstress’ latest EP is titled Melon and it is available on streaming platforms. She also has a single video on YouTube.

Her music has seen her earning salutes from Malawi’s most followed musician Patience Namadingo.

He wrote, “Amazing voice of and Lyrics of Bongie Melon. Blessings her way.”

She has also received massive feedback from ordinary Malawians. According to people, she is the next big female artist.

