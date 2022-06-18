Malawian priest Father Mawelera laid to rest in Tanzania

The late Father Michael Mawelera Samson whose remains were found on Sunday at Mbeya in Tanzania was laid to rest on Thursday at St Francis Church Cemetery in the Archdiocese of Mbeya in Tanzania.

In his eulogy, Mbeya Archbishop Gervas John Nyaisonga said he was saddened with the death of Father Mawelera as circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

Mzuzu Diocese Vicar General Rev. Father Andrew Chunda who attended the funeral and burial ceremony on behalf of Bishop John Ryan told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview that the church is extremely saddened by the death of Father Mawelera, saying though serving in Tanzania, he was part of Mzuzu Diocese family.

Born on 27 September, 1959 at Mzambazi in Mzimba, and ordained as priest in 1 August, 1987, Father Mawelera was a Missionary of Africa.

During his priesthood vocation, apart from serving in Malawi, the deceased also served in Uganda, Zambia, Israel and Tanzania.

Reported by Gracian Jeke