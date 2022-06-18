Marinica names COSAFA provisional squad

Flames Head of Technical Mario Marinica has named a 30- man provisional squad for next month’s COSAFA Cup which will take place in Durban, South Africa.

The team is expected to go into camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday.

Marinica has gone for a mixture of local and foreign country-based players as he targets to use the regional competition to prepare for the CHAN and AFCON qualifiers between July and September.

Captain John Banda leads the foreign based contingent that also includes South African based duo of Khuda Myaba and Dennis Chembezi and Peter Banda who plays in Tanzania.

Flames are in group B alongside Lesotho, Eswatini and Mauritius.

Malawi will open their campaign against Lesotho on July 6 at the King Zwelithini Stadium before facing Eswatini at the same venue two days later. The Flames will play their final group match against Mauritius at the Princess Magogo on July 10.

If Malawi win the group, they will face Senegal in the quarterfinals on July 13 at Princess Magogo stadium.

The following is the provisional squad:

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kakhobwe

Clever Nkungula

Charles Thom

Defenders:

Dennis Chembezi

Stanley Sanudi

Herbert Wayekha

Paul Ndlovu

Blessings Mpokera

Kelvin Kadzinje

Gomezgani Chirwa

Frank Chikufenji

Hadji Wali

Precious Sambani.

Midfielders

John Banda

Chimwemwe Idana Yamikani Chester Schumacher Kuwali

Micium Mhone

Chikoti Chirwa Chawanangwa Gumbo Patrick Banda

Peter Banda

Mwakanyango Balikinho,

Lloyd Njaliwa.

Attackers

Khuda Myaba

Stain Dave

Anthony Mfune,

Chawanangwa Kaonga,

Gaddie Chirwa

Chiukepo Msowoya

Trouble Kajani.

Technical Panel

Marian Mario Marinica (Head of Techncial Panel)

Patrick Mabedi (Assistant Coach)

Franco Ndawa (Assistant Coach)

Clwyd Jones (Assistant Coach/Sports Psychologist/Data Analyst)

James Sangala (Technical Support Manager)

Steve Madeira(Assistant Technical Support Manager)

Victor Mphande (Goalkeeper Trainer)

Gift Ligomeka (Team Doctor)

Chikondi Mandalasi (Physiotherapist),

Lawrence Waya (Intern Data Analyst)

Richard Justin Kit Manager.

Source: FAM

