Marinica names COSAFA provisional squad

The team is expected to go into camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday.
Marinica has gone for a mixture of local and foreign country-based players as he targets to use the regional competition to prepare for the CHAN and AFCON qualifiers between July and September.
Captain John Banda leads the foreign based contingent that also includes South African based duo of Khuda Myaba and Dennis Chembezi and Peter Banda who plays in Tanzania.
Flames are in group B alongside Lesotho, Eswatini and Mauritius.
Malawi will open their campaign against Lesotho on July 6 at the King Zwelithini Stadium before facing Eswatini at the same venue two days later. The Flames will play their final group match against Mauritius at the Princess Magogo on July 10.
If Malawi win the group, they will face Senegal in the quarterfinals on July 13 at Princess Magogo stadium.
The following is the provisional squad:
Goalkeepers
Ernest Kakhobwe
Clever Nkungula
Charles Thom
Defenders:
Dennis Chembezi
Stanley Sanudi
Herbert Wayekha
Paul Ndlovu
Blessings Mpokera
Kelvin Kadzinje
Gomezgani Chirwa
Frank Chikufenji
Hadji Wali
Precious Sambani.
Midfielders
John Banda
Chimwemwe Idana Yamikani Chester Schumacher Kuwali
Micium Mhone
Chikoti Chirwa Chawanangwa Gumbo Patrick Banda
Peter Banda
Mwakanyango Balikinho,
Lloyd Njaliwa.
Attackers
Khuda Myaba
Stain Dave
Anthony Mfune,
Chawanangwa Kaonga,
Gaddie Chirwa
Chiukepo Msowoya
Trouble Kajani.
Technical Panel
Marian Mario Marinica (Head of Techncial Panel)
Patrick Mabedi (Assistant Coach)
Franco Ndawa (Assistant Coach)
Clwyd Jones (Assistant Coach/Sports Psychologist/Data Analyst)
James Sangala (Technical Support Manager)
Steve Madeira(Assistant Technical Support Manager)
Victor Mphande (Goalkeeper Trainer)
Gift Ligomeka (Team Doctor)
Chikondi Mandalasi (Physiotherapist),
Lawrence Waya (Intern Data Analyst)
Richard Justin Kit Manager.
Source: FAM
