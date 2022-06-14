Malawian Catholic Priest found dead in Tanzania

Malawian Priest, Late Fr. Michael Mawelera Samson, a Missionary of Africa Priest, was found dead at Mbeya in Tanzania barely a day after he went missing from Mbeya Catholic Church Youth Centre.

According to a statement released signed by the Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Rev. Fr. Henry Saindi, the priest was found dead at Sabasaba area in Mbeya on June 11, after he went missing from Mbeya Catholic Church Youth Centre on 10th June, 2022.

“The Episcopal Conference of Malawi regrets to announce the death of Priest Rev.Fr. Michael Mawelera Samson, who until his death, was serving as a missionary in the Archdiocese of Mbeya in Tanzania.

“As per the official death announcement made by the Archbishop Gervas John Mwasikwabhila Nyaisonga, Archbishop of Mbeya, Father Mawelera disappeared from Mbeya Catholic Church Youth Centre at 6.00 pm on 10th June. He was found dead on 11th June 2022 at Sabasaba area in Mbeya,” reads part of the statement.

The Late Father Mawelera originally came from Mzambazi Catholic Parish in Mzimba in the Diocese of Mzuzu.

The ECM has since condoled the Missionaries of Africa, Archbishop Mwaisonga of Mbeya, Bishop John [Ryan] of the Diocese of Mzuzu, the family and the lay faithful of both mbeya and Mzuzu for the untimely death of Fr. Mawelera.

Reported by Natasha Muthete

