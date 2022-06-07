Woman dies in Chiradzulu road accident

A 28-year-old woman identified as Patient Namuku has died while other people have sustained serious injuries in a road accident along Phalombe road in Chiradzulu today.

Chiradzulu Police Station spokesperson Innocent Moses said the accident involved motor vehicle registration number CZ 7735.

Moses added that on this fateful day, the driver identified as Richard Katawala was coming from Direction of Limbe going to Phalombe along Phalombe-Chiradzulu and upon arrival at a certain bridge near Phalombe Forest Office, the driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner and the vehicle fell.

The woman who is from Napali Village, in Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu sustained head injury due to the impact of the accident and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the Chiradzulu District Hospital.

Meanwhile, other people who have sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at the mentioned facility.

The motor vehicle got extensively damaged due to the impact of the accident.

Police in the district have since appealed to all road users to always stick to road safety measures to reduce cases of road accidents in the district.