Malawi set to host Cosana Tri-nation

As part of preparations for the forthcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) is set to host the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Association (Cosana) Tri-nations tournament at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences Sports Complex in Blantyre.

The tri-nations tourney is slated for this weekend, June 12 and 16. Zimbabwe, Namibia, Queens will face each other in the tournament.

Government of Malawi has pumped in K11 Million into the competition which will also see Under-19 teams for the respective nations taking part.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) Vice President, Chimwemwe Bakali, has confirmed the development. He heaped kudos on the government for the support.

Bakali said: “We are grateful to the government through Sports Council for the support.

“NAM championed this tournament to enable the Queens to use it in readiness for the Commonwealth Games. We are busy working on the ground to ensure Queens prepare thoroughly for the matches.”

Bakali added that the invited teams, Zimbabwe and Namibia, are expected to arrive in the country on Friday and will cover their own travel and accommodation.

“The K11 Million that the Government has injected in, is for us to use for camping. Let me emphasize that the games will be played indoors and the Netball lovers will have to pay at the door to watch the games,” said Bakali.

Bakali further said said the tournament will be handled by World Netball certified umpires.

“Umpires from Lesotho, Botswana and South Africa will come to ensure a free and fair tournament as the results will be used for ranking purposes. As the hosts, we will provide logistics including transportation and accommodation for the umpires,” said Bakali.

Peace Chawinga-Kaluwa, Head Coach for the Queens, said the tournament will help Malawi improve their rankings as well as give players more game time ahead of the biggest tournament, Commonwealth Games.

The Queens have just completed a two-week camp training in Blantyre with K15 Million support from their Official sponsors, FDH Bank plc.

