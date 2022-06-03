Gender activists praise Chakwera for Zamba’s appointment as SPC

Zamba (L) and Chakwera

Gender Activists in Malawi have commended the recent appointment of Colleen Zamba as Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) describing it as a fulfilment of the Gender Equality Act which advocates for representation of women in key decision-making positions.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Gender Activist Emma Kaliya commended President Chakwera for the decision, saying it has come at a right time when government has an obligation to fill up positions for both men and women in respect of gender as stipulated by the Gender Equality Act.

She said government has been forthcoming to equal representation, citing increase of women representation in the Cabinet as well as other key positions such as the Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Ombudsman, among others.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition Chairperson (HRDC), Gift Trapence, commended the Tonse Alliance Government for championing women empowerment by making sure qualified women are also appointed in high offices saying it is the aspiration of equality and equal representation that Malawians have been looking for.

Country Director for Oxfam, Lingalireni Mihowa, said the appointment Zamba shows that the president has confidence in women’s capabilities and their leadership.

Zamba is the second female SPC after Hawa Ndilowe who served in the Joyce Banda administration.

By Leonard Masauli

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24