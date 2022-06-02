Enter Gaba, exit Mzava

Malawi National Football Team captain Limbikani Mzava has been released by South African Premiership side Amazulu.

Mzava’s release comes days after Amazulu signed Flames striker Gabadinho Mhango.

According to a statement released by the Club on Thursday afternoon, the Flames Captain’s name appears on the 15-player list that the Club has mutually parted ways after the expiring of their respective contracts.

Amazulu FC President, Sandile Zungu, said the reason behind the overhaul is to rebuild the team for success in the forthcoming 2022-23 season.

The Flames defender, Limbikani Mzava, joined Durban-based club Amazulu on a two-year deal with a further one-year extension option from Highlands Park in October, 2020.

The former Escom United center back has been lacking game time this season due to injuries among other issues which limited him to only two starts in League.

He helped the Club to finish as runners-up in the league and secure Continental football in 2020-21 season as he made 17 appearances for the Club with 12 of those being the starts.

Augustine Mulenga, Andre De Jong, Xola Mlambo, Kgotso Moleko, Abraham Majok are some of the players that have ejected by the Club.

Amazulu has also parted ways with two members from the technical team namely Vasili Manousakis who was the assistant coach and Moeneeb Josephs who was the goalkeeper trainer.

Part of the statement released by the Usuthu reads: “We would like to thank all the players and the aforementioned members of Technical team for their services and we wish them the best in their future endeavour.”

The statement also says the Club will announce the names of at least eight players who will be joining the Usuthu Family.

Limbikani Mzava moved to South Africa back in 2011 where he joined the premier soccer league side Bloemfontein Celtic from now disbanded Escom United. He also played for Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.