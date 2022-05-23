Artist paints Bushiri and his wife

A Lilongwe based man named Chris Chayera who is a person with disability yesterday presented a painting of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife.

Chayera who paints using his mouth presented the paintings to Bushiri at his Church in Lilongwe.

According to Bushiri’s Publicist Ephraim Nyondo, the paintings were done to honor and appreciate the charity works that Prophet Bushiri does in the country.

“He made it a point that no matter how many years it would take, he will be a man in the moon if he delivers the art piece alone to the Prophet,” Nyondo wrote on his Facebook page.

“On Sunday, after the service, a visibly jovial and contented Chayera met Major 1 and presented the pieces,” he added.