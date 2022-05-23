Anti-Chizuma protesters fight over money

Disagreements over money have rocked the grouping which wants Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma to be fired.

A member of the grouping has complained to the Chizuma-led ACB to investigate its leader, Redson Munlo, over the funds the grouping has been using.

Since Friday, the grouping under the banner of concerned citizens (Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa) has been camping at Parliament Building in Lilongwe demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Chizuma.

However, one of the members of the Grouping Fredrick Malata said he is not taking part in the vigil and wants the leader of the grouping Redson Munlo to be investigated over the source of “millions of Kwacha” the grouping has been using.

“According to the video clip which is circulating on social Media, Redson Munlo of Mbadwa Zokhuzidwa has told people that he splashed money to his fellow organizers in millions of kwachas to mobilize People to participate in the on going anti Chizuma vigils and that the participants will be given money as payment for taking part in the demos” Malata has said in a letter to ACB.

But Munlo in an earlier interview said the money they have been using was raised through contributions by members of the grouping.

The concerned citizens want Chizuma fired over a leaked audio in which she allegedly shared official ACB information with a friend.

